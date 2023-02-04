Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage of Enphase Energy (ENPH) with Neutral Recommendation

On February 3, 2023, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage of Enphase Energy with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.35% Upside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enphase Energy is $324.04. The forecasts range from a low of $195.94 to a high of $397.95. The average price target represents an increase of 45.35% from its latest reported closing price of $222.93.

The projected annual revenue for Enphase Energy is $3,242MM, an increase of 60.58%. The projected annual EPS is $5.41, an increase of 146.78%.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,040,406 shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,975,624 shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 50.56% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,120,893 shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,108,334 shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 49.19% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,070,605 shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,988,139 shares, representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 51.02% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,865,366 shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,527,743 shares, representing a decrease of 23.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 22.62% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,771,186 shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,665,063 shares, representing an increase of 3.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 53.12% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1770 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enphase Energy. This is an increase of 150 owner(s) or 9.26%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ENPH is 0.5456%, an increase of 7.2931%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.45% to 112,552K shares.

Enphase Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage and communication on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 32 million microinverters, and approximately 1.4 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries.

