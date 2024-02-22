Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage of CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 21, 2024, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage of CrossFirst Bankshares (NasdaqGS:CFB) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.92% Upside

As of January 19, 2024, the average one-year price target for CrossFirst Bankshares is 16.32. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 23.92% from its latest reported closing price of 13.17.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CrossFirst Bankshares is 259MM, an increase of 12.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 320 funds or institutions reporting positions in CrossFirst Bankshares. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFB is 0.04%, an increase of 8.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.69% to 29,756K shares. The put/call ratio of CFB is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,371K shares representing 12.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,055K shares, representing an increase of 4.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFB by 30.25% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 2,042K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,046K shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFB by 7.74% over the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 1,610K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 1,242K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,244K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFB by 7.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,202K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Crossfirst Bankshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc., is a Kansas corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, which is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. Since its inception in 2007, CrossFirst Bank has grown rapidly and now has seven full-service banking offices primarily along the I-35 corridor in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.