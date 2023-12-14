Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage of Cincinnati Financial (CINF) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 14, 2023, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.53% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cincinnati Financial is 121.38. The forecasts range from a low of 111.10 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 14.53% from its latest reported closing price of 105.98.

The projected annual revenue for Cincinnati Financial is 8,781MM, a decrease of 10.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1224 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cincinnati Financial. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 3.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CINF is 0.13%, an increase of 12.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.18% to 109,403K shares. The put/call ratio of CINF is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,869K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,912K shares, representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CINF by 8.14% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,769K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,743K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CINF by 8.38% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,552K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,644K shares, representing a decrease of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CINF by 8.46% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,471K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,419K shares, representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CINF by 8.22% over the last quarter.

London Co Of Virginia holds 2,773K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,573K shares, representing an increase of 7.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CINF by 20.17% over the last quarter.

Cincinnati Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation offers primarily business, home and auto insurance through The Cincinnati Insurance Company and its two standard market property casualty companies. The same local independent insurance agencies that market those policies may offer products of its other subsidiaries, including life insurance, fixed annuities and surplus lines property and casualty insurance.

