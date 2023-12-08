Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage of CB Financial Services (CBFV) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2023, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.61% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for CB Financial Services is 23.97. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 2.61% from its latest reported closing price of 23.36.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CB Financial Services is 59MM, an increase of 8.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in CB Financial Services. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBFV is 0.10%, a decrease of 0.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.70% to 1,860K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janney Montgomery Scott holds 323K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 311K shares, representing an increase of 3.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBFV by 14.80% over the last quarter.

TFO USA holds 215K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 168K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 166K shares, representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBFV by 12.38% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 159K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares, representing an increase of 44.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBFV by 64.92% over the last quarter.

Endeavour Capital Advisors holds 111K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBFV by 4.97% over the last quarter.

CB Financial Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CB Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for Community Bank, a Pennsylvania-chartered commercial bank. Community Bank operates 15 offices in Greene, Allegheny, Washington, Fayette, and Westmoreland Counties in southwestern Pennsylvania, six offices in Brooke, Marshall, Ohio, Upshur and Wetzel Counties in West Virginia, and one office in Belmont County in Ohio. Community Bank offers a broad array of retail and commercial lending and deposit services and provides commercial and personal insurance brokerage services through Exchange Underwriters, Inc., its wholly owned subsidiary. Consolidated financial highlights of the Company are attached.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.