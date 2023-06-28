Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage of Array Technologies (ARRY) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 28, 2023, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage of Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.12% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Array Technologies is 27.80. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 36.12% from its latest reported closing price of 20.42.

The projected annual revenue for Array Technologies is 1,961MM, an increase of 14.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 558 funds or institutions reporting positions in Array Technologies. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 4.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARRY is 0.29%, a decrease of 7.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.86% to 164,226K shares. The put/call ratio of ARRY is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 6,569K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,527K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARRY by 8.18% over the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 5,026K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,068K shares, representing an increase of 38.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARRY by 4.54% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,654K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,243K shares, representing a decrease of 12.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARRY by 4.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,403K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,327K shares, representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARRY by 6.35% over the last quarter.

Electron Capital Partners holds 4,210K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,545K shares, representing a decrease of 7.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARRY by 11.05% over the last quarter.

Array Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Array Technologies is a leading global technology company providing tracker solutions and services for utility-scale solar energy projects as one of the world's largest manufacturers of ground-mounted systems. With efficient installation and terrain flexibility coupled with high reliability, durability, and performance, Array delivers a lower levelized cost of energy. The Company's focus on innovation, combined with its customer-centric approach, has helped achieve some of the industry's best returns. Array Technologies is headquartered in the United States with offices in Europe, Central America, and Australia.

Key filings for this company:

