Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage of Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2023, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.89% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alexander & Baldwin is 19.38. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 11.89% from its latest reported closing price of 17.32.

The projected annual revenue for Alexander & Baldwin is 393MM, an increase of 72.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 464 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alexander & Baldwin. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 4.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALEX is 0.13%, a decrease of 5.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.78% to 73,533K shares. The put/call ratio of ALEX is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,905K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,117K shares, representing a decrease of 4.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALEX by 10.46% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 3,639K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,352K shares, representing an increase of 7.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALEX by 79.31% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,059K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,188K shares, representing a decrease of 4.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALEX by 6.27% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 2,309K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Reinhart Partners holds 2,268K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,206K shares, representing an increase of 2.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALEX by 5.09% over the last quarter.

Alexander & Baldwin Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (A&B) is one of Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate companies and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases. These core assets comprise nearly 72% of A&B's total assets. A&B's non-core assets include renewable energy generation facilities, nearly 27,000 acres of agricultural and conservation land and a vertically integrated paving business. A&B is achieving its strategic objective of becoming a Hawai'i-focused commercial real estate company by expanding and strengthening its Hawai'i CRE portfolio and monetizing non-core assets. Over its 150-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries.

