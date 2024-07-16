Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage of Kingstone Companies (KINS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 16, 2024, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage of Kingstone Companies (NasdaqCM:KINS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.66% Downside

As of January 19, 2024, the average one-year price target for Kingstone Companies is $1.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.77 to a high of $1.84. The average price target represents a decrease of 62.66% from its latest reported closing price of $4.78 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kingstone Companies is 126MM, a decrease of 11.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kingstone Companies. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KINS is 0.02%, an increase of 40.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.68% to 1,657K shares. The put/call ratio of KINS is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 350K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 341K shares , representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KINS by 117.92% over the last quarter.

Gator Capital Management holds 320K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 364K shares , representing a decrease of 13.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KINS by 70.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 237K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 194K shares , representing an increase of 18.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KINS by 132.85% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 123K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 79K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares , representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KINS by 194.15% over the last quarter.

Kingstone Cos. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kingstone is a northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company whose principal operating subsidiary is Kingstone Insurance Company ('KICO'). KICO is a New York domiciled carrier writing business through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. KICO offers primarily personal lines insurance products in New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Kingstone is also licensed in Pennsylvania, New Hampshire and Maine.

