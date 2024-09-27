Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage of Itron (ITRI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 27, 2024, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage of Itron (NasdaqGS:ITRI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.65% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Itron is $124.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $139.65. The average price target represents an increase of 15.65% from its latest reported closing price of $107.23 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Itron is 2,129MM, a decrease of 9.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 822 funds or institutions reporting positions in Itron. This is an increase of 68 owner(s) or 9.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITRI is 0.27%, an increase of 4.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.21% to 52,432K shares. The put/call ratio of ITRI is 1.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,966K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,076K shares , representing a decrease of 3.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITRI by 7.12% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,184K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,195K shares , representing an increase of 45.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITRI by 92.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,439K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,425K shares , representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITRI by 5.04% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,154K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,160K shares , representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITRI by 11.61% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,072K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,114K shares , representing a decrease of 3.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITRI by 12.23% over the last quarter.

Itron Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure solutions to communities in more than 100 countries. Its portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps its customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with its customers to ensure their success, the company helps improve the quality of life, ensures the safety and promotes the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world.

