Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage of Itron (BRSE:IT6) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 27, 2024, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage of Itron (BRSE:IT6) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 822 funds or institutions reporting positions in Itron. This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 8.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IT6 is 0.27%, an increase of 4.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.47% to 52,540K shares.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,966K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,076K shares , representing a decrease of 3.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IT6 by 7.12% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,184K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,195K shares , representing an increase of 45.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IT6 by 92.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,439K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,425K shares , representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IT6 by 5.04% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,154K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,160K shares , representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IT6 by 11.61% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,072K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,114K shares , representing a decrease of 3.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IT6 by 12.23% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

