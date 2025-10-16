Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage of Getty Realty (GTY) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.99% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Getty Realty is $32.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 24.99% from its latest reported closing price of $26.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Getty Realty is 189MM, a decrease of 9.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 549 funds or institutions reporting positions in Getty Realty. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GTY is 0.14%, an increase of 7.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.08% to 58,318K shares. The put/call ratio of GTY is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,746K shares representing 6.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,770K shares , representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTY by 14.11% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,038K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,128K shares , representing a decrease of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTY by 14.63% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,943K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,953K shares , representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTY by 2.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,815K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,567K shares , representing an increase of 13.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTY by 8.39% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,419K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,374K shares , representing an increase of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTY by 56.71% over the last quarter.

