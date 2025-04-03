Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage of Equity Bancshares (EQBK) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 3, 2025, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage of Equity Bancshares (NYSE:EQBK) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.89% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Equity Bancshares is $50.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $46.46 to a high of $59.85. The average price target represents an increase of 26.89% from its latest reported closing price of $39.55 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Equity Bancshares is 222MM, an increase of 0.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 312 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equity Bancshares. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 8.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EQBK is 0.19%, an increase of 6.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.88% to 15,089K shares. The put/call ratio of EQBK is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,528K shares representing 8.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,375K shares , representing an increase of 10.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQBK by 18.01% over the last quarter.

Patriot Financial Partners Gp holds 1,217K shares representing 6.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,002K shares , representing an increase of 17.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQBK by 16.56% over the last quarter.

FJ Capital Management holds 1,127K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,027K shares , representing an increase of 8.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQBK by 26.12% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 650K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 603K shares , representing an increase of 7.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQBK by 20.61% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 577K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares , representing an increase of 88.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQBK by 27.58% over the last quarter.

Equity Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Equity Bank, offering a full range of financial solutions, including commercial loans, consumer banking, mortgage loans, trust and wealth management services and treasury management services, while delivering the high-quality, relationship-based customer service of a community bank.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.