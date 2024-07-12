Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage of Avidbank Holdings (AVBH) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 12, 2024, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage of Avidbank Holdings (OTCPK:AVBH) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.05% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Avidbank Holdings is $25.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 35.05% from its latest reported closing price of $18.63 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Avidbank Holdings is 90MM, an increase of 31.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avidbank Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVBH is 1.22%, an increase of 5.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.85% to 1,040K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Banc Funds Co holds 713K shares representing 9.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 696K shares , representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVBH by 5.84% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund holds 257K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price Jennifer C. holds 70K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares , representing a decrease of 12.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVBH by 13.19% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.