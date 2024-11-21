Janney Montgomery Scott Downgrades Travelers Companies (SNSE:TRV)

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2024, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded their outlook for Travelers Companies (SNSE:TRV) from Buy to Neutral.

There are 2,391 funds or institutions reporting positions in Travelers Companies. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 1.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRV is 0.28%, an increase of 4.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.67% to 218,722K shares.

BlackRock holds 19,321K shares representing 8.51% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 11,677K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,440K shares , representing a decrease of 15.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRV by 93.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,234K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,211K shares , representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRV by 13.81% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 6,773K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,921K shares , representing a decrease of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRV by 83.10% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,877K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,751K shares , representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRV by 14.52% over the last quarter.

