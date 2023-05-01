Janney Montgomery Scott Downgrades South Atlantic Bancshares (SABK)

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded their outlook for South Atlantic Bancshares (OTC:SABK) from Buy to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.89% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for South Atlantic Bancshares is 16.32. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 20.89% from its latest reported closing price of 13.50.

The projected annual revenue for South Atlantic Bancshares is 52MM, an increase of 5.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in South Atlantic Bancshares. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SABK is 0.25%, a decrease of 65.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.82% to 792K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Banc Funds Co holds 430K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 424K shares, representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SABK by 99.91% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund holds 290K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Siena Capital Partners GP holds 66K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 88K shares, representing a decrease of 33.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SABK by 25.91% over the last quarter.

TMVAX - RBC Microcap Value Fund A Shares holds 6K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company.

