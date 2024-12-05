News & Insights

Janison Education’s Director Share Plan Boosts Stake

December 05, 2024 — 11:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Janison Education Group Ltd. (AU:JAN) has released an update.

Janison Education Group has announced the issuance of 158,757 fully paid ordinary shares to Non-Executive Directors under their Share Purchase Plan, following shareholder approval. This initiative allows directors to reinvest their fees into company shares, bolstering their stake without creating new shares. This move reflects a strategic alignment of interests between the directors and the company, potentially enhancing investor confidence.

