Janison Education Director Increases Shareholding

Janison Education Group Ltd. (AU:JAN) has released an update.
Janison Education Group Ltd. announced a change in the shareholding of its director, Wayne Houlden, who acquired an additional 140,000 ordinary shares through an on-market trade. This acquisition brings Houlden’s total holdings to 68,451,376 shares, reflecting increased confidence in the company’s prospects. Investors might find this move indicative of potential positive developments within the company.
