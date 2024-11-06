News & Insights

Stocks

Jangada Mines Highlights Blencowe’s Graphite Project Funding Success

November 06, 2024 — 08:53 am EST

Jangada Mines PLC (GB:JAN) has released an update.

Jangada Mines PLC reports a significant development in its investee company, Blencowe Resources PLC, which has successfully raised £1.5 million to advance its Orom-Cross Graphite Project in Uganda. This funding will support the completion of a Definitive Feasibility Study, enhancing the project’s potential to supply essential materials for the global energy transition. Jangada holds a 10% interest in Blencowe, positioning it well to benefit from the growing demand for graphite.

