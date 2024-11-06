Jangada Mines Highlights Blencowe’s Graphite Project Funding Success

Jangada Mines PLC (GB:JAN) has released an update.
Jangada Mines PLC reports a significant development in its investee company, Blencowe Resources PLC, which has successfully raised £1.5 million to advance its Orom-Cross Graphite Project in Uganda. This funding will support the completion of a Definitive Feasibility Study, enhancing the project’s potential to supply essential materials for the global energy transition. Jangada holds a 10% interest in Blencowe, positioning it well to benefit from the growing demand for graphite.
For further insights into GB:JAN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Phillip Securities Analyst Lifts Meta Price Target on Solid AI Potential
- Insider Trade: Carvana CFO Accumulates Shares Worth $37.7M
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/7/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.