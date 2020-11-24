Janet Yellen Nominated As Treasury Secretary. How Could Her Agenda Impact Your Finances?

President-elect Joe Biden has reportedly tapped Janet Yellen, the former chair of the Federal Reserve, as his choice for Treasury secretary.

Yellen was the first woman to helm the nation’s central bank and, should she be confirmed, would be the first woman Treasury secretary. She would also be the first person ever to have been Fed chair, Treasury secretary and chair of the Council of Economic Advisers.

Active in government for more than two decades, Yellen’s selection has garnered positive reviews from well-known economists and pundits, especially those with a liberal bent.

Yellen will be a great Treasury Secretary. And what a career! Berkeley prof, CEA Chair, SF Fed Prez, Fed Chair, and now Treasury Secretary. And she's done it all for the right reasons: She's deeply thoughtful, analytic, and is driven by a desire to better the human condition. https://t.co/3BPTlcCZOZ — Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) November 23, 2020

That popularity will serve Yellen well during Senate confirmation hearings. Should Republicans prevail in at least one of the two Georgia Senate run-off elections in early January, the GOP will control the upper chamber and Yellen’s fate, albeit by a razor-thin margin.

At her last Senate confirmation, in 2014 as Fed chair nominee, Yellen received 11 Republican votes, winning the endorsement of moderates Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski. Many other Republicans abstained.

This history suggests there is at least a chance Yellen could become 78th Treasury Secretary of the United States even if the GOP retains control of the Senate. But the real question is what this means for your finances.

Janet Yellen on Stimulus Spending

Most Americans may remain oblivious to Yellen’s nomination. Four years ago, just a third of respondents to a Gallup survey could name a high-level cabinet appointment by then president-elect Trump, and nominee Steve Mnuchin wasn’t exactly on the tip of the nation’s tongue. But they will care about what she’ll be in a position to deliver as Treasury secretary.

That’s because Yellen’s first mission may very well be to help negotiate a second stimulus package, especially given that talks between House Democrats, Senate Republicans and the lame duck Trump White House have gone nowhere fast.

Throughout the pandemic, Yellen has echoed calls from economists and politicians for Congress to forget deficits for the moment and authorize trillions in spending to help resuscitate the pandemic-impaired economy.

In July testimony before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, both Yellen and former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke called for the federal government to extend the enhanced unemployment insurance program, which provided an extra $600 per week in aid by the Treasury.

They also said the benefit program should be made permanent, automatically kicking in whenever unemployment rises above a set level, thereby reducing the need for further legislation during future crises.

Furthermore, the duo also called on Congress and the White House to kick in more money to help states and localities deal with the huge gaps in tax revenue stemming from economic shutdowns imposed to thwart the spread of the virus.

Those policy proposals dovetail with what House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer have been demanding. So far, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has been immune to their charms.

Don’t expect Yellen’s nomination alone to change this dynamic. She and the Biden administration will need to hammer out a compromise that both houses of Congress can support, and provide relief to the more than 10 million Americans who are still unemployed.

Janet Yellen on Taxes

The current stimulus brouhaha is merely a preview for the coming battle over taxes.

Biden ran on an ambitious platform that promised to raise income taxes on the highest earners and corporations, and extend tax breaks to moderate- and low-income households. Those plans, like his stimulus promises, could be tempered by a Senate led by McConnell.

However, many of the laws passed as part of Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act reform will begin to sunset, or get close to sunsetting, during Biden’s term, allowing for a bit of leverage. Yellen could play a key role in hammering out the specifics of a Biden tax reform package.

Here are the main pillars of Biden’s tax policy proposals:

Raise tax revenue by $2 trillion to $3 trillion by increasing taxes on corporations and high earners.

Boost the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21%, and require a new minimum tax so companies like Amazon can’t avoid Uncle Sam entirely.

Raise the top tax rate on households to 39.6% from 37%, with new limits to deductions and credits the wealthy can take to lower their tax bill. Social Security taxes would rise for those making more than $400,000.

Lower the estate tax exemption and get rid of an arcane maneuver known as step-up in basis, which allows for heirs to pay lower taxes on inherited assets.

Make the child care tax credit temporarily refundable, increase it to $3,000 and allocate an additional $600 credit for children under six.

Change retirement taxes to incentivize lower earners to save more.

The beneficiaries of these proposed changes, according to the Tax Policy Center, would mainly be the lowest 20% of earners. If all measures passed, this cohort could see a tax cut of $760, or about 5% of their after-tax income.

Without Democratic Senate control, skeptics doubt these measures could pass. Republicans loathe tax hikes, and there’s scant evidence of bipartisan tax reform in recent years.

But Yellen and the Biden administration have a few arrows in their quiver. One key provision of the 2017 tax reform, which allows businesses to expense 100% of their equipment, expires at the end of 2022. Republicans might be willing to make a deal on, say, child tax credits to keep the depreciation provisions alive.

Moreover, a further 23 other provisions will expire at the end of 2025, which would cause millions of households to owe more in taxes. Both Republicans and Democrats would oppose such an outcome, thereby creating some space for compromise.

Who Will Be the Next Fed Chair?

Yellen, of course, wasn’t the only person on the short list for Treasury. Another widely discussed option was Lael Brainard, a current member of the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors. Brainard now moves to the front of the line to replace Fed Chair Jerome Powell when his term ends at the beginning of 2022.

Powell was nominated by President Trump to replace Yellen in 2018, and Biden will likely make a decision on the Fed chair at the end of 2021. Despite nearly universal positive reviews for his handling of the Fed during the current recession, not to mention his turbulent relationship with Trump, Biden is widely expected to select a replacement, if for no other reason than Powell being a Republican.

Savers yearning for higher interest rates to buttress their nest egg needn’t hold their breath. Where Powell is strongly committed to a long period of near-zero rates, promising to keep them muted even when inflation modestly rises, Brainard would be even more dovish, making her unlikely to raise rates short of a red-hot economy and red-hot inflation.

Just look on the bright side for now: The stock allocation of your portfolio will continue to enjoy the bounty inspired by cheap money.

