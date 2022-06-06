Jane Street Global sues LME for $15.3 mln for cancelling nickel trades

June 7 (Reuters) - U.S.-based Jane Street Global Trading has sued the London Metal Exchange for $15.3 million following the cancellation of nickel trades on the platform owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing 0388.HK in March, the Hong Kong bourse said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the LME said it was being sued by hedge fund Elliott Associates for $456 million for cancelling nickel trades after chaotic trading in March that forced the exchange to suspend its nickel market.

