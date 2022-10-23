Jane McCarthy Is The Senior EVP & General Counsel of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) And They Just Sold 29% Of Their Shares

We wouldn't blame The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Jane McCarthy, the Senior EVP & General Counsel recently netted about US$787k selling shares at an average price of US$39.37. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 29%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Bank of New York Mellon

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Thomas Gibbons, for US$10m worth of shares, at about US$43.24 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$40.23. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Bank of New York Mellon insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Bank of New York Mellon

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.1% of Bank of New York Mellon shares, worth about US$34m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Bank of New York Mellon Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Bank of New York Mellon has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

