Jana Partners urging Zendesk to let go of SurveyMonkey parent deal - WSJ

Jana Partners urging Zendesk to let go of SurveyMonkey parent deal

Reuters
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Activist investment firm Jana Partners, which owns a significant stake in Zendesk Inc ZEN.N, is urging the software firm to give up a deal it struck to buy Momentive Global Inc MNTV.O, the parent of online survey portal SurveyMonkey, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Jana Partners and Momentive Global did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

