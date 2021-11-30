Jana Partners urges Zendesk to scrap deal for SurveyMonkey parent - WSJ

Adds background, shares

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Activist investment firm Jana Partners has urged software firm Zendesk Inc ZEN.N to abandon a deal it recently struck to buy Momentive Global Inc MNTV.O, the parent of online survey portal SurveyMonkey, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Jana urged Zendesk's board to terminate the acquisition now rather than wait months for a shareholder vote that appears likely to fail, the Journal reported, citing a letter sent by the activist investor.

Zendesk in late October had agreed to buy Momentive in an all-stock deal, which at the time was worth nearly $4 billion.

Jana Partners, Zendesk and Momentive Global did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Jana has built a reputation for working collaboratively and behind the scenes over the two decades since Barry Rosenstein founded the company.

Zendesk shares were up 6.2% in afternoon trading, while Momentive Global shares were up 1.1%.

Momentive, formerly named Survey Monkey, went public in September 2018 at $12 per share. The San Mateo, California-based company rebranded itself later to expand to a portfolio of experience management services earlier this year.

Zendesk, a customer service software vendor, has faced tailwinds during the pandemic as its enterprise customers accelerate digital transformation.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

