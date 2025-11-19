Jana Partners Opens $92 Million Six Flags Entertainment Position: Will Investors Have FUN Buying the Stock?

Key Points

Jana Partners acquired 4,049,940 Six Flags shares, increasing reported holdings by $92.01 million.

The position represents 4.45% of reported 13F assets under management.

Jana's post-trade stake: 4,049,940 shares valued at $92.01 million.

Six Flags Entertainment is the firm's 9th-largest holding following the buy.

JANA Partners Management disclosed a new position in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN), adding 4,049,940 shares, an estimated $92.01 million, in its Nov. 14, 2025, SEC filing.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated Nov. 14, 2025, JANA Partners initiated a new equity stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, purchasing 4,049,940 shares.

The position was valued at $92.01 million at the end of the third quarter.

The addition accounted for 4.45% of the fund’s reported U.S. equity assets.

What else to know

This represents a new position, accounting for 4.45% of JANA Partners’ 13F reportable assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2025.

Jana's top holdings after the filing:

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ: MRCY): $461.26 million (22.3% of AUM) Lamb Weston (NYSE: LW): $290.90 million (14.1% of AUM) Markel (NYSE: MKL): $281.76 million (13.6% of AUM) SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEMKT: SPY): $257.57 million (12.5% of AUM) Cooper Companies (NASDAQ: COO): $166.92 million (8.1% of AUM)

As of Nov. 14, 2025, shares of Six Flags Entertainment were priced at $14.60, down 69% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 81 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.14 billion Net Income (TTM) $-1.75 billion Market Capitalization $1.48 billion Price (as of market close 2025-11-14) $14.60

Company Snapshot

Six Flags Entertainment:

Operates amusement parks, water parks, and resort properties across North America, leveraging branded intellectual property such as Looney Tunes, DC Comics, and PEANUTS.

Serves families, thrill-seekers, and tourists seeking entertainment and leisure experiences in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Utilizes partnerships and themed experiences to drive attendance and customer engagement across its portfolio of 27 parks.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is a leading operator of regional amusement and water parks, with a presence spanning 17 states and three countries.

The company differentiates itself through a portfolio of branded attractions and themed experiences, driving attendance and ancillary spending.

Its scale and intellectual property partnerships provide a competitive edge in the North American leisure industry.

Foolish take

Six Flags Entertainment might be the perfect example of a turnaround stock that Jana Partners can help shake-up.

Following the acquisition of Cedar Fair in 2024, Six Flags' stock has declined from $50 per share to approximately $15 today.

Much of this stems from standard merger difficulties, such as writing off unforeseen costs, synergies taking longer than expected to develop, and capital expenditures being higher than initially anticipated.

These factors, paired with what management called a "bad quarter for weather," created a stock with a market cap of just $1.4 billion versus debt obligations of $5 billion.

As bleak as this may look, the activist investors at Jana Partners have an impressive track record of generating impressive returns from similar turnaround stocks.

Considering Six Flags generated $270 million in free cash flow (FCF) in 2022 -- with roughly half the parks it has now -- there is significant potential to generate north of $400 million in FCF over the long haul if it sticks the landing on such a big merger.

While there is certainly major risk that comes alongside an investment in Six Flags, as any further delays in returning to positive FCF creation could put the company in a precarious financial situation, Jana's backing and guidance could be enough for risk-tolerant, value investors to consider the stock.

Glossary

13F: A quarterly SEC filing by institutional investment managers disclosing their U.S. equity holdings.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset held in a portfolio.

Stake: The ownership interest or share an investor holds in a company.

Equity stake: Ownership interest in a company represented by shares of its stock.

Branded intellectual property: Licensed characters, logos, or themes used to enhance products or experiences, often through partnerships.

Ancillary spending: Additional money spent by customers beyond the main product or service, such as on food, merchandise, or upgrades.

TTM: The 12 months ending with the most recent quarterly report.

