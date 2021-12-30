US Markets
Jana Partners nominates two to TreeHouse's board

Deborah Sophia
Credit: REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Hedge fund Jana Partners said on Thursday it nominated two directors to the board of TreeHouse Foods Inc, months after it pushed for changes at the packaged food maker.

The private-label food group said in November it was exploring options including a sale of the company or divestment of a unit after pressure from the activist investor.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, Jana Partners nominated Chris Sliva and Wendy Beck to the board.

Sliva was the chief executive officer of AdvancePierre Foods, which was acquired by Tyson Foods Inc TSN.N in 2017, while Beck is known for her executive roles at Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ.N and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N.

Jana Partners owns a stake of more than 9% in TreeHouse, the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed.

TreeHouse did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Jana Partners is known for pushing for changes at Whole Foods and Pinnacle Foods. Whole Foods was later sold to Amazon AMZN.O, while Pinnacle was acquired by Conagra Brands CAG.N.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com;))

Most Popular