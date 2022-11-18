Jana Partners Discloses Position in NEWR / New Relic Inc

Fintel reports that Jana Partners Llc has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,212,444 shares of New Relic Inc (NEWR).

In their previous filing dated June 21, 2022 they reported 3,529,118 shares and % of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.97% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

The world's best engineering teams rely on New Relic to visualize, analyze and troubleshoot their software. New Relic One is the most powerful cloud-based observability platform built to help companies create more perfect software.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Eminence Capital, Lp holds 5,684,328 shares representing 8.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,579,236 shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEWR by 22.81% over the last quarter.

HMI Capital Management, L.P. holds 5,259,021 shares representing 7.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Engaged Capital LLC holds 2,430,370 shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners, LLC holds 2,188,500 shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,435,865 shares, representing a decrease of 11.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEWR by 8.80% over the last quarter.

What is the overall Fund Sentiment?

There are 508 funds or institutions reporting positions in New Relic Inc. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.99%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to New Relic Inc is 0.4097%, an increase of 11.7253%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.05% to 63,677,801 shares.

Fintel's Fund Sentiment Score is a quantitative model that ranks companies from zero to 100 based on Fund Sentiment. Fund Sentiment is important because it tells you if funds are buying or selling - and in particular how the company ranks compared to other companies in the investing universe.

Click to see the Fintel Fund Sentiment Score for NEWR / New Relic Inc.

