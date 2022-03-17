Jana Partners asks Zendesk shareholders to vote for all its nominees to board

March 17 (Reuters) - Activist investment firm Jana Partners said on Thursday it asked Zendesk Inc ZEN.N shareholders to vote for "all" of its nominees to be elected to the board of the software firm at the annual meeting.

Jana had nominated four directors to the board of Zendesk earlier this year, arguing the company must be rehabilitated after an unpopular attempt to buy SurveyMonkey-parent Momentive Global MNTV.O.

