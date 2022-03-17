US Markets
ZEN

Jana Partners asks Zendesk shareholders to vote for all its nominees to board

Contributor
Eva Mathews Reuters
Published

Activist investment firm Jana Partners said on Thursday it asked Zendesk Inc shareholders to vote for "all" of its nominees to be elected to the board of the software firm at the annual meeting.

March 17 (Reuters) - Activist investment firm Jana Partners said on Thursday it asked Zendesk Inc ZEN.N shareholders to vote for "all" of its nominees to be elected to the board of the software firm at the annual meeting.

Jana had nominated four directors to the board of Zendesk earlier this year, arguing the company must be rehabilitated after an unpopular attempt to buy SurveyMonkey-parent Momentive Global MNTV.O.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ZEN MNTV

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular