Jana Partners again presses Zendesk to set annual meeting date

BOSTON, April 7 (Reuters) - Activist investment firm Jana Partners on Thursday again urged the board of software company Zendesk Inc ZEN.N to set a date for its annual meeting, arguing it is hurting shareholders by dragging the process out.

New York-based Jana Partners, which owns roughly 2% of the company, on Thursday asked Zendesk's board "to put an end to its transparent and costly entrenchment tactics and immediately schedule a date for its 2022 annual meeting."

Since 2017, Zendesk's annual meeting has been held between May 16 and May 29 with the 2021 meeting held on May 18, regulatory filings show.

A Zendesk representative declined to comment.

Six weeks ago Zendesk shareholders rejected the company's plans to buy SurveyMonkey parent Momentive Global MNTV.O and Jana Partners wrote on Thursday that it believes the board is trying to deflect responsibility for the loss.

At a conference last month, Zendesk's chief financial officer appeared to blame the pandemic for being out of touch with investors, the letter said, adding that there has been plenty of public and private shareholder feedback.

Jana Partners nominated four directors to the board and all shareholders would be voting on those nominees at the annual meeting. The firm said again that the need for change at Zendesk is "abundantly clear" and reiterated that if there isn't sufficient change the company "should be sold."

