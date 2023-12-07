JAN3 Launches New Division to Help Countries Buy Bitcoin

JAN3, a leading Bitcoin technology company, has unveiled its latest venture, JAN3 Financial, aimed at onboarding nation-states and high net worth individuals to Bitcoin, according to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. This move attempts to address the growing demand for acquiring and securing Bitcoin among nation states, public entities, corporations, and high-net-worth individuals.

"Nation-states and corporations require robust means to acquire Bitcoin. We can offer them bespoke solutions to accumulate their Bitcoin treasury reserves," said Samson Mow, CEO of JAN3. "The expertise of the JAN3 team uniquely positions us to meet the distinct needs of our nation-state clientele, offering unmatched solutions concerning Bitcoin acquisition, custody, and the high-grade security they demand."

At the heart of JAN3 Financial’s debut offering is its Bitcoin Over the Counter (OTC) desk, specifically designed to cater to the unique requirements of nation-states navigating the burgeoning adoption of BTC worldwide. With Bitcoin showcasing an Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 73.32% over the past decade, according to the release, JAN3 Financial aims to assist entities in leveraging this potential to safeguard their financial assets.

Ben Van Hool, JAN3's COO, expanded on the comprehensive approach for this new division, stating, "We're not just about Bitcoin acquisition. Our services extend to assisting nation-states in securing their Bitcoin. We design and establish strategies, procedures, and systems, to ensure the longevity and security of a nation's treasury. Think of it as building a digital, individual Bitcoin 'Fort Knox' for our clients. Our seasoned team walks our customers through every step, to make their Bitcoin adoption and financial fortification journey easier and more secure."

JAN3 Financial says it aims to facilitate a seamless experience for countries from start to finish, growing its track record of onboarding nation-states to Bitcoin.

"There are many, many notable figures we’ve been in contact with who either own Bitcoin or have expressed to us that they want to start allocating into it," commented JAN3 CBO, Andrew Howard. "You may not always hear on the news about these people buying it - they don’t always have an incentive to tell the world they’re buying. But they exist, it’s happening, and they are now allocating into Bitcoin through JAN3 Financial.”

