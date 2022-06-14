US Markets

Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

Susan Heavey Reuters
WASHINGTON, June 14 (Reuters) - The House of Representatives committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on U.S. Capitol has postponed Wednesday's planned hearing, the panel said, noting it will still hold Thursday's scheduled hearing.

The committee, in a statement on Tuesday, did not give a reason for postponing Wednesday's hearing.

