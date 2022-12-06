US Markets

Jan. 6 committee chairman says committee to make referrals

December 06, 2022 — 11:56 am EST

Written by Patricia Zengerle for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol said on Tuesday that the panel had decided to make criminal referrals in the matter, although he did not elaborate.

"Yes," Representative Bennie Thompson told reporters when asked about the topic.

