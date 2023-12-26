Jan $13 Bean Puts Converted to Futures on Friday

Soybean futures will begin trading at 8:30 AM CST this morning following the holiday break. Weekly export inspections data from USDA will be delayed until a Tuesday release because of the holiday. Beans were up by 2 ½ to 5 ¾ cents on Friday, reducing the weekly draw down to 16 cents. Soymeal futures were $4.20 to $4.70 higher on the last trade day of the week, leaving the Jan contract a net $6 weaker for the week’s move. Soybean Oil futures were the weak link on Friday with 25 to 51 point losses on Friday.

Open interest sank another 11,005 contracts on Friday (preliminary), with January down 16,017 contracts but some net new buying in later delivery months. Jan options also expired on Friday taking the total soybean option count down by 157k contracts. The current options situation is 1.36 puts for each call in play.

Dalian No2 Soybean Prices gained 0.7% to 4,335 yuan/MT (~$16.82/bu) on Monday. No. 1 soybeans were also slightly higher.

Weekly CFTC data showed the soybean spec traders were flipping 10k longs to short during the week that ended 12/19. That reduced the group’s net long by 20.5k contracts to 10,266. Commercial soybean hedgers closed 16.7k shorts, which reduced their net short to 93,982 as of 12/19.

The managed money funds were shown on a 74,856 contract net long for soymeal, after having closed out 11k longs for the week. Spec funds were on a 31,935 contract net short in soybean oil, a 9.4k contract stronger net short for the week.

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $12.99 3/4, up 2 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash was $12.47 3/8, up 2 1/2 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans closed at $13.06 1/4, up 4 1/2 cents,

May 24 Soybeans closed at $13.16 3/4, up 3 1/2 cents,

