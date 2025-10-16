Jamison Loads Up on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock With a 39K Share Purchase

Key Points

Jameson Private Wealth Management increased its JNJ position by 39,471 shares, with an estimated trade value of $6.76 million based on the quarter’s average price

The trade represents a 0.86% change relative to the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management

Post-trade, the fund holds 87,545 shares of Johnson & Johnson valued at $16.23 million as of September 30, 2025.

The stake now accounts for 2.06% of Jamison Private Wealth Management’s reportable AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

Jamison Private Wealth Management, Inc. disclosed a purchase of Johnson & Johnson shares valued at $6,762,412 in its SEC filing for the period ended Q3 2025, submitted on October 14, 2025.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) dated October 14, 2025, Jamison Private Wealth Management, Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 39,471 shares during Q3 2025. The estimated value of shares acquired, based on the average closing price for the quarter, is $6.76 million. The fund’s total position in the company at quarter-end stood at 87,545 shares.

What else to know

This purchase brings the Johnson & Johnson stake to 2.06% of the fund’s $789.50 million reportable AUM as of September 30, 2025

Top holdings following the quarter-end are:

NASDAQ:NVDA: $35.51 million (4.5% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NASDAQ:AAPL: $34.23 million (4.3% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NASDAQ:MSFT: $33.25 million (4.2% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NYSE:VMC: $24.17 million (3.1% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NYSE:JPM: $17.55 million (2.2% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of October 13, 2025, shares were priced at $190.90, up 18.1% over the past year ending October 13, 2025, outperforming the S&P 500 by 7.65 percentage points over the past year

Johnson & Johnson reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $90.63 billion and net income of $22.66 billion for the twelve months ended June 29, 2025

The stock’s annualized dividend yield stood at 2.70% as of October 14, 2025, with shares 2.86% below their 52-week high as of October 14, 2025

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $90.63 billion Net Income (TTM) $22.66 billion Dividend Yield 2.70% Price (as of market close October 13, 2025) $190.90

Company snapshot

Offers a diversified portfolio of pharmaceuticals, and medical devices.

Generates revenue primarily through the development, manufacturing, and global sale of prescription medicines, surgical and medical devices, and over-the-counter consumer healthcare products.

Serves healthcare professionals, hospitals, wholesalers, retailers, and the general public worldwide.

Johnson & Johnson is a global healthcare leader with a broad product base spanning pharmaceuticals, MedTech, and consumer health. Its scale, established brands, and focus on research and development underpin a strong competitive position in the industry.

Foolish take

Jamison Private Wealth Management is more than a little enthusiastic about Johnson & Johnson. The pharmaceutical and medical device giant made up 2.1% of its portfolio at the end of September. At the end of June it was a 1.1% position.

Johnson & Johnson isn't a top-five holding but it's up there. It was the fund's eigth largest holding at the end of the third quarter.

Jamison's Johnson & Johnson position is working out well for the firm. The stock has more than doubled the benchmark S&P 500 index's performance this year with a gain of about 33% as of Oct. 16, 2025.

Spinning off its slow growing consumer health division in 2023 has had the intended effect on Johnson & Johnson's growth rate. Third-quarter sales rose 6.8% year over year. Encouraged by the recently strong performance, management recently raised its sales estimate for 2025 to $93.7 billion, which represents a 5.7% gain.

Glossary

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

13F reportable assets: Securities that investment managers must disclose in quarterly SEC filings if they exceed $100 million in U.S. equity assets.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends per share divided by the share price, shown as a percentage.

Trailing twelve months (TTM): The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Outperforming the S&P 500: Achieving a higher return than the S&P 500 index over a specified period.

Stake: The ownership interest or amount of shares held in a company by an investor or fund.

Quarter-end: The last day of a fiscal quarter, used as a reference point for financial reporting.

Reportable AUM: The portion of assets under management that must be disclosed in regulatory filings.

Annualized: Converted to a yearly rate based on data from a shorter period, for comparison purposes.

Top holdings: The largest investments in a fund’s portfolio, ranked by value or percentage of total assets.

MedTech: Medical technology sector, including devices, equipment, and solutions for healthcare.



