News & Insights

Stocks

Jamieson Wellness Shareholders Approve Directors

May 23, 2024 — 08:07 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Jamieson Wellness Inc (TSE:JWEL) has released an update.

At the recent 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, Jamieson Wellness Inc. successfully elected its slate of nominee directors with overwhelming shareholder support, as detailed in the Company’s latest management information circular. The voting results, confirming each director’s appointment by a significant majority, will be available on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile. Jamieson Wellness, a trusted name in natural health brands since 1922, continues to offer a wide range of vitamins, minerals, supplements, and sports nutrition products globally.

For further insights into TSE:JWEL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.