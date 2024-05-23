Jamieson Wellness Shareholders Approve Directors

Jamieson Wellness Inc (TSE:JWEL) has released an update.

At the recent 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, Jamieson Wellness Inc. successfully elected its slate of nominee directors with overwhelming shareholder support, as detailed in the Company’s latest management information circular. The voting results, confirming each director’s appointment by a significant majority, will be available on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile. Jamieson Wellness, a trusted name in natural health brands since 1922, continues to offer a wide range of vitamins, minerals, supplements, and sports nutrition products globally.

