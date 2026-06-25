Jamieson Wellness Conducts Strategic Review After Unsolicited Takeover Proposal

(RTTNews) - Vitamin supplement manufacturer Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) said that its Board is reviewing a potential sale offer after receiving an unsolicited takeover proposal.

The company said that the Board has started a process to enhance shareholder value and is in discussions with interested parties regarding a potential transaction. There can be no assurance the process will result in a deal, the company said in an official statement. If no transaction occurs, the Board remains committed to its current strategic plan, Jamieson added.

The company said that BMO Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity are acting as financial advisors for this transaction. Jamieson added that it will not release any more statements, unless required by law.

On the Toronto Stock Exchange, shares of Jamieson closed Wednesday's trading 0.28 percent higher at C$36.39.

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