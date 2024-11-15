News & Insights

Stocks

Jamieson Wellness Appoints Experienced Board Director

November 15, 2024 — 09:10 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Jamieson Wellness Inc (TSE:JWEL) has released an update.

Jamieson Wellness Inc. is set to enhance its strategic growth with the appointment of Diane Nyisztor, who brings over 30 years of global human resources and corporate governance expertise to the Board of Directors. Her extensive experience is anticipated to be instrumental in supporting the company’s global expansion in the health and wellness sector.

For further insights into TSE:JWEL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.