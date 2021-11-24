Jamie Dimon will eat more crow after Thanksgiving

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

MELBOURNE (Reuters Breakingviews) - Jamie Dimon is eating crow for Thanksgiving. After initially trying to emphasise that he was just kidding in his comments on Tuesday about the Chinese Communist Party’s centennial, JPMorgan’s boss got serious.

First, he expressed regret and explained that he was focused on his bank’s “strength and longevity.” Then he followed up with a second statement on Wednesday that “it’s never right to joke about or denigrate any group of people” as it “can take away from constructive and thoughtful dialogue in society."

Needing two cracks at defusing the situation makes clear just how serious the situation is for JPMorgan. The damage control probably isn’t finished yet either. After spending years building its presence in China, there’s a risk for the bank that Beijing takes offence and insidiously slows its progress. That makes it all the more likely that even after the U.S. holiday is over, Dimon will keep reminding President Xi Jinping just how grateful he is. (By Antony Currie)

Follow @Breakingviews https://twitter.com/Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

China’s data centre sale sports debatable premium

TikTok’s China rival is coming out of obscurity

Chinese Tesla-wannabe flaunts speed and control

London SPAC party starts on more sober note

JPMorgan grows its market share in risky direction

(Editing by Jeffrey Goldfarb and Thomas Shum)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.