Jamie Dimon walks back on China Communist Party comment

Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon on Wednesday walked back on his remarks on China's Communist Party, a day after he joked that his bank would last longer than the party.

"I regret and should not have made that comment. I was trying to emphasize the strength and longevity of our company," Dimon said.

A JPMorgan spokesperson added that Dimon had acknowledged that he should "never speak lightly or disrespectfully about another country or its leadership."

Speaking at a Boston College series of CEO interviews on Tuesday, Dimon said, "I made a joke the other day that the Communist Party is celebrating its 100th year - so is JPMorgan. I'd make a bet that we last longer."

"I can't say that in China. They are probably listening anyway," he added.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

