Jamie Dimon Says Regulatory Status of Cryptocurrencies Needs to Be ‘Dealt With’

Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan, has listed the legal and regulatory status of cryptocurrencies among a list of “serious emerging issues that need to be dealt with.”

In a letter to shareholders released Wednesday, Dimon describes his view on how aspects of the business are “bogged down in the past” and need to “focus on the future.”

“There are serious emerging issues that need to be dealt with – and rather quickly,” Dimon wrote, listing the legal and regulatory status of cryptocurrencies alongside the growth of shadow banking, cybersecurity risks and ethics around artificial intelligence (AI).

As have several of its Wall Street peers, JPMorgan has warmed to cryptocurrencies in recent months.

In November, Dimon acknowledged that “very smart people” are buying into bitcoin, although it’s still not his “cup of tea,” reiterating his longstanding belief that governments will ultimately regulate it more heavily.

A report released by JPMorgan last week set a long-term price target for bitcoin of $130,000.

See also: Wall Street Embrace of Crypto Grows Closer as Employees Argue on Its Behalf: CNBC

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.