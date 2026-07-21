Jamie Dimon Says AI Has Already Cut 30% to 40% of Jobs in Some JPMorgan Units. Here's What It Means for the Bank's Margins.

Key Points

Dimon said AI is making JPMorgan more efficient, but don't expect those savings to magically boost profits if every other major bank is using the same technology.

Cutting jobs grabs headlines, but the more important story is that AI has become the cost of doing business.

As the technology spreads across the industry, customers could end up benefiting from better service, lower costs, and more competitive products.

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On the July 14earnings call JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon disclosed that artificial intelligence (AI) has already eliminated 30% to 40% of headcount in some of the bank's units. In the same breath, he tempered any hope that this would translate into fatter profits, warning that "you don't uniquely benefit from AI." That single sentence, more than the job-cut figure, is the one investors should study.

This is not a pilot program. JPMorgan is spending nearly $20 billion on technology this year, runs close to 1,000 AI use cases across functions from fraud detection to back-office processing, and now has roughly 150,000 of its more than 300,000 employees using an internal large language model every week. The headcount reductions Dimon described are the visible output of that investment: Real efficiency, applied at an industrial scale, already reshaping how the bank operates.

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Why the savings may not reach the bottom line

Here is an analytically important part. A technology confers a durable advantage only when it is proprietary or scarce. When it diffuses across an entire industry, competition dissipates the excess returns it generates. Banking is intensely competitive and largely commoditized, so if every institution deploys similar AI tools, no single firm can hold onto the productivity windfall. The gains instead get passed through to customers in the form of lower prices, better service, or higher deposit rates, a textbook case of competitive pass-through.

That is precisely Dimon's point. AI lowers the cost of doing business, but it also lowers rivals' costs by roughly the same amount, leaving relative margins little changed. Worse, the technology is not free to run. CFO Jeremy Barnum cautioned that spending on generative AI is set to climb sharply in the second half of 2026, meaning some of the labor savings will be recycled into higher computing bills rather than dropping to earnings.

The takeaway for JPMorgan Chase investors

The takeaway here is a sobering one for anyone expecting an AI-driven profit surge at the big banks. AI is genuinely transforming JPMorgan's cost structure, trading expensive headcount for cheaper software, and that is real progress. But because the same transformation is available to every competitor, the productivity gains are more likely to flow to customers than to shareholders.

For investors, AI at JPMorgan is best understood as a defensive necessity, the price of staying competitive, rather than an offensive source of expanding margins. The bank that fails to adopt it would fall behind; the bank that adopts it merely keeps pace. That distinction is the difference between a cost saver and a moat, and Dimon is candidly telling the market it is the former.

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JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.