Jamie Dimon Said Markets Are Underestimating Risks Shifting "Like Tectonic Plates." He Made the Warning Right After JPMorgan Posted Its Best Quarter Ever.

Key Points

JPMorgan Chase just reported a great quarter, with earnings of $7.70 per share, up 47% year over year.

CEO Jamie Dimon struck a cautious note about the future, highlighting elevated asset prices and other major risks.

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Sometimes events unfold slowly on Wall Street. Other times, events move so quickly that it is like a sudden earthquake, as two tectonic plates lurch past one another. That's the analogy that JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon used to describe the current market and economic environment. How should investors juxtapose that against the giant bank's impressive second-quarter earnings?

JPMorgan Chase had a good quarter

In the second quarter of 2026, JPMorgan Chase posted earnings of $7.70 per share. That was up from $5.94 in the first quarter and $5.24 a year earlier. To put percentage numbers on that, earnings rose 30% from the first quarter of 2026 and a huge 47% from the second quarter of 2025. From that top-level view, JPMorgan is doing shockingly well right now.

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But there are some caveats. For example, the quarter included a one-time benefit of $1.27 per share related to the conversion of Visa (NYSE: V) securities the company owns. The transaction is a bit complex, but the key is that this benefit had nothing to do with JPMorgan Chase's actual business results. Pulling the Visa impact out, earnings would have been $6.43 per share. Still good, but not nearly as good. That's the first grain of salt; the second is CEO Jamie Dimon warning about the future.

The key is the lofty market

The really important aspect of Jamie Dimon's fear is the fact that the market is trading near record highs. In and of itself, however, that's not a problem. However, given the other risks he sees, it sets the stage for a downdraft:

Several risks are shifting below the surface like tectonic plates, including geopolitical tensions and wars, sticky inflation, large global fiscal deficits and elevated asset prices. We cannot predict how these forces will ultimately play out. They may remain manageable, but they could also cause meaningful disruptions when they shift or collide.

Despite the CEO's carefully articulated concerns, consumers appear to be holding up, and investors are enthusiastic about the future, which set the stage for JPMorgan's strong quarter. If nothing changes, the giant bank could continue to post strong results across its various businesses. However, that could also be blinding investors to the very real risks that are taking shape. If the tectonic plates collide, JPMorgan's results could suffer as its customers deal with a recession, a bear market, or worse.

Dimon is telling investors to be ready

Jamie Dimon isn't telling investors to run for the hills. After all, the bank, one of the world's largest financial institutions, is doing well right now and will continue to do well so long as current conditions prevail. What the CEO is saying is that investors should temper their enthusiasm with a bit of reality, given the world's current uncertainty. That's good advice, for those willing to listen.

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JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.