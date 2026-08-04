Jamie Dimon Just Said He Wouldn't Buy the S&P 500 or Long-Dated Treasuries at Current Prices, a Red Flag for Investors

Key Points

High valuations leave little room for error if risks escalate.

Stay diversified, keep cash ready, and avoid overpaying.

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When the leader of the largest bank in the United States says he would not buy either stocks or long-term government bonds at today's prices, it is worth pausing to listen. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon just issued a warning that spans both of the market's biggest asset classes. It's a rare and notable red flag.

Dimon said he "wouldn't buy" the S&P 500 or long-dated Treasuries at today's prices, warning that markets are underpricing geopolitical and fiscal risks that are "probably bigger than other people think."

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Dimon's concern with stocks is straightforward. Prices have climbed so high that there is little cushion left if anything goes wrong, and he believes the market is underpricing risks. He pointed to geopolitical tensions from Ukraine to the Middle East to the U.S. and China, along with a fiscal picture in which U.S. government debt has climbed above 100% of the economy's size for the first time since World War II.

On long-dated Treasuries, his logic is just as blunt. He argues that even if inflation settles around 2%, the 10-year bond should probably yield 4% to 4.5%, roughly where it already sits, which leaves little room for those bonds to rise in value. In other words, he sees weak risk-reward whether you reach for stocks or seek the safety of long bonds.

The red flag, in context

What makes this striking is that Dimon issued the warning even as JPMorgan reported record profits. So this is not about his own bank struggling. It is a broad statement about valuations across the market.

That said, context matters. Dimon has sounded alarms before that proved early, most famously warning of an economic "hurricane" that never fully arrived. Markets can stay expensive for years, and being cautious too soon has its own cost. A warning from Dimon is a signal to pay attention to, not a guarantee of what happens next.

The takeaway for investors

I would not read this as a command to sell everything and hide. I would read it as a call for discipline. It is a reminder to avoid overpaying, to favor high-quality businesses that can weather a storm, and to keep some money in short-term cash or short-duration bonds, which is exactly where Dimon prefers to sit right now. Staying diversified and keeping some dry powder lets you sleep at night and gives you the ability to buy if prices do fall. The smartest response to a Dimon warning is rarely panic. It is simply to double-check that you are not taking more risk than you can afford.

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JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.