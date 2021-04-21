Jamie Dimon is the stone in green investors’ shoe

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Jamie Dimon is a stone in the shoe of green investing. One of the guiding assumptions of environmental, social and governance-focused investors is that corporate enablers of heavy pollution will get whacked by the market. JPMorgan, in contrast, manages to combine a discordant position on climate change with a high valuation and a share price that handily outpaces most of its rivals.

The $317 billion of fossil fuel lending and underwriting JPMorgan undertook between 2016 and 2020 makes it the biggest lender to the sector, according to the Rainforest Action Network. Dimon’s bank also lacks a pledge to withdraw from developed market coal financing by 2030, as sported by rivals like HSBC,. Now, he’s one of the few big global lenders declining to join former Bank of England governor Mark Carney’s new Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero.

Dimon has various reasons to hold back. JPMorgan has already pledged to deploy $2.5 trillion of sustainable financing over the next decade and set emissions targets for heavy-polluting sectors of its financing portfolio like oil and gas. It may not help that Dimon fought with Carney a decade ago over bank rules the JPMorgan chief described as “cockamamie nonsense.”

There may be another simple reason to swerve GFANZ: JPMorgan already has an abundance of rules and targets to navigate. While its name in acronym form may sound like an upbeat K-Pop band, Carney’s new group will among other things saddle banks with challenging commitments to get their and their borrowers’ greenhouse gas emissions to a net level of zero commensurate with limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees. Dimon’s plan to go with “Paris-aligned” guidelines could potentially give the bank a little more leeway, aiming at merely limiting global warming to below 2 degrees Celsius.

The key problem for environmental activists is that JPMorgan can afford to thumb its nose at ESG groupthink. Investors value the bank at just over $450 billion, 1.7 times its book value as forecast by Refinitiv, compared to a 1.1 average for rivals. It made a first-quarter return on equity exceeding 20%. That doesn’t mean that Dimon needn’t heed environmental mavens, or that he doesn’t take sustainability seriously. But when an enabler of pollution already has contented investors on its side, activists who want to compel change have their work cut out.

CONTEXT NEWS

- United Nations climate envoy Mark Carney and U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry on April 21 launched a network for financial firms who have agreed to align their plans to help mitigate carbon emissions.

- The Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero so far includes 160 firms with assets of at least $70 trillion, of which 43 are banks, including Barclays, Morgan Stanley, HSBC, Bank of America and Citigroup.

- JPMorgan has not joined. In a statement, the bank said it was already taking steps to drive toward net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 by aligning its financing activities with the climate goals of Paris and creating its own targets for measuring carbon-intensive activities by its clients.

- All GFANZ members will need to commit to reducing their emissions to zero by 2050 and set an interim reduction target for 2030. Their targets will need to cover the emissions of their own processes and also those of their customers.

