Jamie Dimon Is Closely Watching These 4 Risks to the Economy

As CEO of the biggest bank in the U.S., JPMorgan Chase's (NYSE: JPM) Jamie Dimon provides a valuable perspective on the U.S. and global economy. In the bank's recent earnings release, Dimon said that the U.S. economy remains strong and that consumer and business spending is healthy.

In recent months, however, Dimon has laid out four challenges that could impact the global economy, and the bank's business as a result. Here they are.

1. Geopolitical tensions

The first economic headwind Dimon cited was ongoing geopolitical tensions, including the war in Ukraine and subsequent sanctions imposed on Russia. Dimon noted in his letter to shareholders last April that this war could have long-lasting ramifications on geopolitics.

The sanctions imposed on Russia have had wide-reaching impacts on global oil, commodity, and agriculture markets. We saw the effect early last year when the price of crude oil spiked above $120 per barrel and wheat prices surged 55%.

While the prices of oil and wheat have since settled down, Dimon cautions against getting complacent in thinking that the ramifications of geopolitical tensions are waning, noting that past geopolitical events, such as the Vietnam War, had longer-term consequences that took years to play out.

2. The vulnerable state of energy and food supplies

Dimon says there are other reasons energy and food prices could re-emerge as problems.

In an interview with CNBC in October, Dimon said that "we're getting energy completely wrong" and that the lack of production in oil and gas is contributing to the problem. His concern is that countries like China, Germany, and the Netherlands are turning back to coal during the energy crisis, and that producing more oil and gas will be necessary to keep countries from using less clean sources of energy.

An issue he laid out is that energy companies don't want to invest in production for a few reasons. One problem is that these companies "can't get permits done; they can't get leasing" and that investor pressures have prevented energy companies from investing too much in production, he said in an interview on CBS' Face the Nation last month. He believes this underinvestment in oil and gas will cause issues for the next two or three years.

Since energy is about 40% of food prices, the underinvestment in energy will have ripple effects across the globe and could cause food prices to continue rising. He also said that the situation in China, which needs more food, energy, and water to support its population, is another issue we'll grapple with this issue for decades. These structural pressures could keep energy and food prices elevated for longer, which plays into his next concern.

3. Persistent inflation eroding purchasing power

During the pandemic, massive fiscal stimulus put trillions of dollars into consumers' hands. In Dimon's letter to shareholders last April, consumers were flush with cash, with over $2 trillion in excess savings. During an interview with CNBC last month, Dimon said that consumers still have over $1.5 trillion in excess savings that will likely get spent down during 2023, which could contribute to further inflation.

While some of the inflationary pressures were transitory, such as issues from supply chains, other structural factors will contribute to more persistent inflation going forward. This includes the early retirement of 2 million beginning in 2020 and the dropoff in immigrants by over 1 million, all while available jobs skyrocketed and wage growth accelerated. Other contributing factors to stickier inflation include a lower housing supply, which will likely keep home prices elevated.

These factors have led to persistent inflation in the U.S., while geopolitical issues around energy and food prices have contributed to inflation across the world. Dimon's next concern is the government's response to inflation and how that could impact the market and the economy.

4. Unprecedented quantitative tightening

The final potential headwind to the economy is quantitative tightening (QT) by the Federal Reserve. QT is the reverse of quantitative easing, and is done to take money out of the financial system. To bring down inflation, the Fed is raising rates while engaging in QT, which "is in no way traditional Fed tightening," according to Dimon.

This tightening would cause a massive flow of funds out of Treasury bonds and other securities. He said that unlike the period from 2008 to 2014, when banks bought bonds as the world deleveraged, they no longer needed to buy Treasuries to improve their liquidity ratios. This massive change in the flow of funds impacts the market and the economy, and the bank has been preparing for higher rates and more volatile markets.

He also noted that the Fed should continue its tightening policy regardless of the impact on markets, and should only worry if those policies begin to impact the broader economy negatively. Dimon thinks the benchmark federal funds rate will need to get to 5% before the Fed would consider pausing the pace of rate increases; it's currently at 4.5% on the high end.

Investors shouldn't worry about the banking system

While all this may sound scary, Dimon is optimistic for the long term. He says that the U.S. banking system is "unbelievably sound" and that "our capital cup runneth over." Regulations over the past decade have resulted in banks holding more capital than ever, so there's no realistic prospect of a banking collapse.

As the chief of the biggest bank in the U.S., Dimon must consider every angle of what could affect the economy -- and this foresight and preparation are why JPMorgan has held up so well over the last couple of decades.

