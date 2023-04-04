Markets

Jamie Dimon Dishes on Banking Crisis in Annual Shareholder Letter

April 04, 2023 — 07:00 pm EDT

Written by The Daily Upside for The Motley Fool ->

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

America's shadow Treasury Secretary would like you to check your inbox.

On Tuesday, JPMorgan Chase chief Jamie Dimon released his annual letter to shareholders and, like every year, it's more of a manifesto than a greeting card. As big banking's longest-tenured chief executive and the only leader who knew life at the helm before the 2008 financial crisis, Dimon unsurprisingly had plenty to say -- and fingers to point -- about the banking industry's current turmoil. Consider this the SparkNotes.

Screamin' and Yellen

So who does Dimon blame for the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank, and Credit Suisse? Well, not the banks, exactly. Nor their panicky, wealthy depositors, either. Sure, banks failed to adjust for The Fed's (none-too-surprising) rate-hiking adventure, leaving their large portfolios of US treasury bonds exposed and plummeting in value as money got more expensive. But regulators encouraged such behavior, Dimon insists, and conducted annual stress tests that failed to account for the implications of rate hikes. "This is not to absolve bank management -- it's just to make clear that this wasn't the finest hour for many players," Dimon wrote.

Ominously, "America's Banker" claimed that the crisis is "not yet over." But that's just one man's take. Actual Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also made public remarks about the banking mess on Tuesday, inadvertently placing her and the elder Wall Street statesmen at loggerheads:

  • "We should not aim for a regulatory regime that eliminates all failure but one that reduces the chance of failure and the odds of contagion," Dimon wrote, adding that increased or knee-jerk regulations could exacerbate big banks' shrinking appetite for more democratic consumer services, like home mortgage lending.
  • Yellen took a different tack, claiming "matters are stabilizing," and adding that officials "need to decide what regulatory and supervisory changes need to be put in place that maybe this episode has highlighted. But we don't have a weak banking system."

Sunday Nights on HBO: Succession is on everyone's minds these days, including the 67-year-old Dimon. He assured in his letter that the question of his eventual replacement "is on the agenda every time board members meet -- both when they are with me and when I am not in the room." It's a question that is now almost a decade old.

Frankly, My Dear: Perhaps explaining why Dimon's note was particularly prickly this year is a certain arraignment that occurred in Lower Manhattan Tuesday afternoon when the Department of Justice charged Charlie Javice, founder of college financial planning platform Frank, with defrauding JPMorgan of $175 million when the bank acquired the start-up in 2021. Oh, did you think we were talking about a different arraignment?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.