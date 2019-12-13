Jamie Dimon denounces "racism and hate in any form" in memo to staff

By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall

Dec 13 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon told employees that he's "disgusted by racism and hate in any form" after a New York Times report detailed instances of racial discrimination at some of the bank's branches.

"Racism has existed for too long — in our country, in our communities — and unfortunately, at times, even at our company," Dimon said in a memo, seen by Reuters, sent late Friday to employees.

"We will use this moment as an opportunity to do better — as leaders, as employees and as human beings," he added.

Earlier this week, the New York Times reported instances of racial discrimination at the bank's branches in the Phoenix, Arizona area, citing audio recordings as evidence.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru and Elizabeth Dilts in New York; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

