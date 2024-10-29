Jamf Ventures invests in LifeSaver Mobile

Jamf announced it has invested in LifeSaver Mobile, a leader in Distracted Driving Solutions, through its Jamf Ventures Investment Fund. Announced in October 2022, Jamf Ventures strives to grow the Jamf and Apple ecosystem faster and more comprehensively than Jamf could do alone. The Fund facilitates Jamf partnerships with early-stage founders, entrepreneurs and innovators across the globe that focus on increasing security to further enhance the transformational power of Apple. In March of 2022, Jamf announced the LifeSaver Mobile integration, meant to maximize driver safety easily and without gizmos and gadgets that added more hardware to the vehicle. The LifeSaver Mobile solution consists of a mobile application deployed to employees’ phones, with each app managed by a cloud-based fleet portal used by the company’s managers to administer the LifeSaver program. With Jamf, admins can streamline that deployment and prevent employees from deleting the app off of their devices, thus improving employee compliance. Further, LifeSaver gets an added layer of device restriction through real-time locking of iOS devices behind the wheel. The Jamf + LifeSaver Mobile integration prevents screen access, while still allowing phone calls and access to navigation, maximizing driver productivity.

