Jamf Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results for 2024

Jamf announced Q4 and full-year 2024 financial results, with details available on their Investor Relations website.

Jamf announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024, in a press release dated February 27, 2025. The details are available on the company's Investor Relations website, and the earnings report will be filed with the SEC. A conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Central Time on the same day, with registration for telephone participation available online. Additional financial information and presentations will also be accessible on the Investor Relations site, where a replay of the call will be posted later in the evening. Jamf emphasizes its role in providing complete management and security solutions specifically designed for Apple environments, aimed at simplifying work for organizations.

Jamf announced its fourth quarter and full year financial results, signaling transparency and commitment to investor communication.

The hosting of a conference call and live webcast indicates proactive engagement with analysts and investors, fostering investor relations.

The availability of comprehensive financial tables and presentations supports informed decision-making among investors.

There is no mention of whether the company's financial results for the fourth quarter met, exceeded, or fell short of analyst expectations, which could raise concerns among investors.

The press release does not provide specific financial figures or highlights, which limits transparency and could lead to speculation about the company's performance.

Absence of forward-looking statements or guidance for future quarters may indicate uncertainty about upcoming performance or market conditions.

What are Jamf's financial results for Q4 2024?

Jamf announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024, through an earnings release.

How can I access Jamf's earnings release?

The earnings release is available on Jamf's Investor Relations website at https://ir.jamf.com and will be filed with the SEC.

When will Jamf's conference call take place?

The conference call for analysts and investors is scheduled for February 27, 2025, at 3:30 p.m. Central Time.

How can I participate in Jamf's conference call?

Interested parties can register to participate via telephone on Jamf's Investor Relations website before the conference call.

Where can I find the replay of the conference call?

A replay of the call will be available on Jamf's Investor Relations website starting on February 27, 2025, at approximately 6:00 p.m. Central Time.

$JAMF Insider Trading Activity

$JAMF insiders have traded $JAMF stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JAMF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VIRGINIA GAMBALE sold 10,528 shares for an estimated $152,512

LINH LAM (CIO) sold 7,702 shares for an estimated $127,537

ANTHONY GRABENAU (CAO) sold 3,706 shares for an estimated $52,355

$JAMF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $JAMF stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, through an earnings release available on the company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.jamf.com. The earnings release will be furnished to the SEC on Form 8-K.





Jamf will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 3:30 p.m. Central Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on February 27, 2025.





The conference call will be webcast live on Jamf’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.jamf.com. Those parties interested in participating via telephone may register on Jamf’s Investor Relations website. The financial tables, earnings presentation, and investor presentation provided in connection with this press release and the accompanying conference call will also be available on Jamf’s Investor Relations website.





A replay of the call will be available on the Investor Relations website beginning on February 27, 2025, at approximately 6:00 p.m. Central Time (7:00 p.m. Eastern Time).





Please note that Jamf uses its https://ir.jamf.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences, and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.









About Jamf









Jamf’s purpose is to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust. Jamf is the only company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment designed to be enterprise secure, consumer simple and protect personal privacy. To learn more, visit www.jamf.com.







Investor Contact







Jennifer Gaumond





ir@jamf.com







Media Contact







Natali Brockett





media@jamf.com



