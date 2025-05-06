Jamf Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Conference Call Details

Jamf announced Q1 2025 financial results, hosting a conference call on May 6, accessible via their Investor Relations website.

Quiver AI Summary

Jamf has announced its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, which can be found on the company’s Investor Relations website. A conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors will take place on May 6, 2025, at 3:30 p.m. Central Time, with registration available on the Investor Relations site. Additional financial documents and presentations will also be accessible on the website, and a replay of the conference call will be available later the same day. Jamf aims to simplify work by providing comprehensive management and security solutions for Apple environments, focusing on usability for organizations and protecting user privacy.

Potential Positives

Jamf reported its financial results for the first quarter, which may indicate positive performance and growth potential.

The company is hosting a conference call and live webcast, providing transparency and engagement with analysts and investors.

Jamf continues to reinforce its position as a leader in managing and securing Apple devices in enterprise environments.

The availability of financial tables and presentations enhances the accessibility of information for stakeholders.

Potential Negatives

There is no specific financial performance data included in the press release, which may raise concerns about transparency and financial health.



The press release does not outline any significant new product developments or innovations, potentially suggesting stagnation in business growth or strategic initiatives.



Failure to address any challenges or controversies that might be affecting the company could lead to skepticism among investors regarding its operational effectiveness.

FAQ

What are Jamf's financial results for Q1 2025?

Jamf announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, detailed in an earnings release.

How can I access Jamf's earnings release?

You can find Jamf's earnings release on the Investor Relations website at https://ir.jamf.com.

When will Jamf host itsearnings conference call

Jamf will host itsearnings conference callon May 6, 2025, at 3:30 p.m. Central Time.

Is there a replay available for theearnings call

Yes, a replay of theearnings callwill be available starting at approximately 6:00 p.m. Central Time on May 6, 2025.

Where can I find more information about Jamf's investor relations?

You can monitor Jamf's investor relations updates on their website at https://ir.jamf.com for material non-public information.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$JAMF Insider Trading Activity

$JAMF insiders have traded $JAMF stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JAMF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BETH TSCHIDA (CTO) sold 88,797 shares for an estimated $1,187,020

ELIZABETH BENZ (CSO) sold 57,380 shares for an estimated $780,293

JOHN STROSAHL (CEO) sold 56,170 shares for an estimated $763,164

LINH LAM (CIO) sold 47,815 shares for an estimated $650,264

DEAN HAGER sold 36,864 shares for an estimated $492,790

JEFF LENDINO (Chief Legal Officer) sold 28,189 shares for an estimated $376,824

JASON WUDI (Chief Innovation Officer) sold 18,125 shares for an estimated $245,367

ANTHONY GRABENAU (CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,407 shares for an estimated $184,289 .

. MICHELLE BUCARIA (CPO) sold 12,656 shares for an estimated $171,474

VIRGINIA GAMBALE sold 10,528 shares for an estimated $152,512

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$JAMF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of $JAMF stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$JAMF Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JAMF in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Reduce" rating on 01/23/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $JAMF, check out Quiver Quantitative's $JAMF forecast page.

Full Release



MINNEAPOLIS, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2025, through an earnings release available on the company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.jamf.com. The earnings release will be furnished to the SEC on Form 8-K.





Jamf will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 3:30 p.m. Central Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on May 6, 2025.





The conference call will be webcast live on Jamf’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.jamf.com. Those parties interested in participating via telephone may register on Jamf’s Investor Relations website. The financial tables, earnings presentation, and investor presentation provided in connection with this press release and the accompanying conference call will also be available on Jamf’s Investor Relations website.





A replay of the call will be available on the Investor Relations website beginning on May 6, 2025, at approximately 6:00 p.m. Central Time (7:00 p.m. Eastern Time).





Please note that Jamf uses its https://ir.jamf.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences, and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.









About Jamf









Jamf’s purpose is to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust. Jamf is the only company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment designed to be enterprise secure, consumer simple and protects personal privacy. To learn more, visit www.jamf.com.







Investor Contact







Jennifer Gaumond





ir@jamf.com







Media Contact







Liarna LaPorta





media@jamf.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.