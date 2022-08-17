Jamf Holding (NASDAQ:JAMF) one-year losses have grown faster than shareholder returns have fallen, but the stock rallies 4.7% this past week

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) share price has gained 19% in the last three months. But in truth the last year hasn't been good for the share price. The cold reality is that the stock has dropped 16% in one year, under-performing the market.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$170m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the one-year loss for shareholders.

Jamf Holding wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Jamf Holding saw its revenue grow by 35%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Unfortunately that wasn't good enough to stop the share price dropping 16%. This implies the market was expecting better growth. But if revenue keeps growing, then at a certain point the share price would likely follow.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values). NasdaqGS:JAMF Earnings and Revenue Growth August 17th 2022

A Different Perspective

Jamf Holding shareholders are down 16% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 7.5%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 19%, in the last ninety days. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Jamf Holding has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

