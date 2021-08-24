Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Jamf Holding Corp (Symbol: JAMF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $34.15, changing hands as high as $34.70 per share. Jamf Holding Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JAMF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JAMF's low point in its 52 week range is $27.77 per share, with $41.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.65.

